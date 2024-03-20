SSASU, NASU strike causes examination delays as Uni Jos campus gates locked

The ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSASU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has taken a disruptive turn, causing the students of the University of Jos significant delays for attempting to sit for their examinations.

Initially intended as a peaceful withdrawal of services, the situation has escalated, at the Jos University with campus gates across various universities locked, barring both staff and students from entry and exit points.

The management has expressed concern over the unintended consequences of the strike, highlighting instances where individuals not involved in the industrial action were prevented from accessing university facilities.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, Senior Deputy Registrar of Information and Publications, who confirmed the development in a statement obtained by BusinessDay in Jos highlighted the need for collaboration to navigate through the current challenges.

He added that the action has resulted in disruptions to examination schedules for Medical students and impacted members of other unions who are not participating in the strike.

“Management of the University of Jos wishes to acknowledge the commencement of the 7-day national warning strike action embarked upon by members of the Non-Teaching Staff Unions, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in the institution from Monday, 18th March 2024.

“Having notified the University Authorities accordingly, Management wishes to state that it recognizes the legitimate right of Unions to embark on strike action to pursue issues affecting improved welfare for their members.

However, it has come to the attention of Management that what was initially intended as a peaceful withdrawal of services by the Unions has unfortunately escalated into a situation where the gates to various campuses in the University were locked.

“In some instances, Staff and Students who are not involved in the strike were locked out of the various entrance and exit points of the University. This resulted in delays for some Students writing their examinations and impacted members of other Unions who are not part of the strike.

“In response to these developments, the University Management convened a meeting to interact with the Union leaders and the following resolutions were reached: The University of Jos remains open and members of Staff who do not belong to any of the Unions currently on strike, as well as Students, are encouraged to carry on with their legitimate activities as normal.

Members of the Unions participating in the strike can withdraw their services but should allow other Staff and Students to have uninterrupted access to the University campus.

All Staff providing essential services are reminded of the Trade Disputes (Essential Services) Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which requires them to be present at their duty posts to render those essential services”; part of the statement reads.

As tensions continue to rise, students and staff alike are left grappling with the repercussions of the deadlock between the unions and university management.

BusinessDay recall that the university of Jos SSASU and NASU had on Monday joined the 7 day national warning strike action to press home their demands.