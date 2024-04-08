FG launches app for citizens to assess ministers’ performance

The Federal Government on Monday launched an upgraded Citzens’ Delivery Tracker App, a platform that enables Nigerians to assess the performances of ministers in the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Hadiza Bala-Usman, the special adviser to the president on policy and coordination, and head of the central coordination delivery unit (CDCU), made this known at the Go-Live event in Abuja.

The application is available at the URL: app.cdcu.gov.ng. It will enable citizens to give real-time feedback on their assessment of government performance in implementing policies, projects, and programmes from anywhere in the country.

It will enable all citizens to view the deliverables and key performance indicators for all ministries and assess the performance of each indicator.

Speaking at the launch, Bala-Usman said citizens who provide feedback will get a response within 24 hours. She stated that the initiative was in fulfilment of Tinubu’s promise to ensure citizen-centric governance to hold his government accountable as well as ensure transparency.

In aviation, for example, Bala-Usman said that the government would through the citizen’s tracker monitor the number of cancelled and delayed flights and provide appropriate sanctions to concerned airlines for non-performance.

She recalled that for each of the priority areas of President Tinubu, the government agreed on specific deliverables and developed key performance indicators (KPIs), which formed the basis for the Performance bond which all ministers and permanent secretaries signed with the president in November 2023.

She stated that the parameters would guide the quarterly assessments and annual scorecards, which the CDCU is mandated to present to the president.

Bala-Usman said the app would be available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store within the next month and would be constantly modified to enhance ease of use and maintain a strong feedback loop between citizens and their government.

She assured Nigerians of CDCU’s commitment to track, monitor, and report the performance of MDAs in line with the presidential priorities, and called for the partnership of all for national development.