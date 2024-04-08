FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday holidays for Eid El-Fitr celebrations

Nigeria’s federal government has declared Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, 2024 as holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement on Sunday signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

The minister congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on Muslim faithful to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to embrace unity to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

He wished all Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with everyone and Nigeria.