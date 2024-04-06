Tinubu jets out on Sunday to observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is set to leave Abuja for Lagos on Sunday in anticipation of the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr later in the week. This information was revealed by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu to observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos’ issued on Saturday.

“In acknowledgment of the significance of this solemn occasion, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the President will spend this moment in prayer for Nigeria and in the company of his family,” Ngelale stated.

While Ngelale did not specify the exact date of Tinubu’s return, he affirmed that the Nigerian leader will uphold his official responsibilities both during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

The last time Tinubu was in Lagos in February to launch the Red Line rail project motorists in Lagos were advised to brace for heavy traffic congestion.