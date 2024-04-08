FG to support miners prioritising local content

The Federal Government says it will support mining companies that prioritise local content in their operations.

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, announced this in a statement issued by Segun Tomori, his special assistant on media, at the weekend.

Alake said that the support was aimed at promoting local content, which had multiplier effects on developing the economy and benefiting host communities.

He urged mining companies to engage Nigerians in their operations and, in particular, emulate the international best practices of the Segilola gold project located in Ilesha, Osun State, to develop the sector.

He commended the company for applying local content in its procurement and employment policies, noting that more than 95 percent of its staff were Nigerians.

“It gladdens my heart that this is a wholly Nigerian project, and that is very commendable.

“You have contractors, experts, and technical professionals, which are expected in any project of this magnitude, but it is essentially a Nigerian project. That for me is very remarkable and worthy of emulation by other potential investors, local or foreign alike, “he said.

He said this would ensure a safer, unfettered operating environment, which would culminate in maximum beneficiation for both operators, the host communities and the government

He lauded them for deploying efficient methods in line with its vision, despite the daunting challenges it confronted at inception.

Alake emphasised that his focus had been to redirect local and international attention to the mining sector to reposition it.

“I have made sanitising the security of the mining environment one of the critical points of my seven-point agenda.

“Recently, as part of the process of actualising that policy, I had to unveil the creation of a mines marshal,” he said.