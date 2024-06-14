FG declares public holidays for Eid-ul-Adha celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The declaration was made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, on behalf of the federal government.

Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday.

According to her, Tunji-Ojo extended congratulations to all Muslims in Nigeria and the Diaspora, encouraging them to embody the virtues of peace, kindness, and sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

He also urged the Muslim community to use this period to pray for the unity, prosperity, and stability of the country.

“The Minister assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children”, the statement reads.

The announcement follows the declaration by Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, who set Sunday, June 16, as Eid-el-Kabir day, confirming that Friday marks the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

This was confirmed in a statement by Sambo Junaid, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, in Sokoto State.

“The Sultan felicitates with Nigeria’s Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan, while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress, and development of the country, also wishes all Muslims a Happy Eid-el-Kabir. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amen”, statement reads.