FG assures fair spread of projects in geo-political zones

The Federal Government on Sunday assured of an even spread of intervention projects across the six geopolitical zones.

The permanent secretary of the Ecological Project Office (EPO), Shehu Ibrahim, gave the assurance in a statement issued by the senior information officer of EPO, Amala Obegolu, in Abuja.

Ibrahim urged states and local government levels to collaborate to ensure effective management of their ecological fund allocations to address the ecological challenges across the country.

He said this when he received a delegation team from Veritas University, recently on courtesy visits to his office.

He said the institution`s requests for project intervention have been captured in the office’s database, adding that it was usually the preliminary intervention procedure.

According to him, it is a good step in the right direction and a work in progress. The appropriate actions will be taken based on the merits.

The permanent secretary commended the vice chancellor of the university, Hyacinth Ichoku, and his team for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) offered to the Bwari community.

“I must commend the university for providing a transformer, constructing a borehole, providing a police post, and equipping the vigilante group to beef up security in the community.

Read also: APPEALS Project, Enugu chapter, shines at 14th National Agric show

“It is also a proactive step not to only assuage the community but to also give them a sense of belonging. It is a great intervention for the community,’’ he said

The vice chancellor, Hyacinth Ichoku, appealed to EPO for quick intervention in the erosion menace around the university and the Bwari community to avoid the degeneration of the environment.

Ichoku said that the erosion was not only a threat to the university complex but also the entire Bwari community.

He said that the university had been involved in minor remedial works to tackle the situation, adding that the deep gully erosion threat is beyond its capacity.

Mohammed Ndarani of the university had earlier commended EPO for prompt response to his letter of requests and appealed for quick intervention to the ravaging ecological challenge in his community.

Ndarani said that the intervention would add development in the community of Vinchi and other surrounding communities in Lavun local government of Niger State.

He said the situation was beyond their capacity, hence the passionate appeal to the Federal Government through EPO.

The director, pollution control EPO, Clinton Igwe, said that the office does not have the resources to attend to all the requests from the states.

He, however, advised that Nigerians should channel their requests to their state governments for intervention.