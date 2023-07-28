FG approves N25,000 allowance for doctors

The Federal Government has approved the payment of a twenty five thousand naira (N25,000) peculiar allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics within the federal public service in response to the National Association of Resident Doctors’ ongoing indefinite strike.

The overhead budget is to be used to pay the allowance.

Ekpo Nta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salary and Wages Commission, made this disclosure in a statement

The government also released circulars on several of the demands made by the striking doctors, such as the Circular on Review of CONMESS, which calls for 25 percent for CONMESS 1 to 6 (1-6) and 35 percent for CONMESS 7.

Twenty-five percent (25%) for CONMESS one through fourteen (1–14) and thirty-five percent (35%) for CONHESS fifteen (15) are the results of another circular on the review of CONHESS.

The circular on the Hazard Allowance for Doctors Working Outside Hospitals is also included.