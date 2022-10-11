FG approves Lagos State 30 years development plan

The Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday accepted and approved the 30-year development plan (LSDP) of Lagos State.

Senator Hadi Sirika, minister, Federal Ministry of Aviation, gave the approval at the opening session of the 2-day Ehingbeti summit in Lagos.

He declared that the development plan would be beneficial to Lagos State, to the future and to the country at large.

The LSDP is an all-encompassing master plan which clearly articulates initiatives that will drive Lagos’ ambition to become Africa’s Model Mega City, a Global, Economic and Financial Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional and Productive.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, said the essence of the Summit is to provide opportunities for private sector individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Lagosians to be part of the developmental process of the State.

He said the summit had also brought together men and women from the Academia, multilateral and other development institutions to add a significant amount of value to Lagos.

Experts who spoke during the panel session agreed that one of the key elements of the plan is to continue to develop Lagos economy, looking at how to gainfully employ the young people.

They also agreed that building better infrastructure, technology among others are important to pushing the State forward, focusing on comparative advantage.