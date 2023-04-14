Female Rep joins speakership race

Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo), a female member, has declared her interest in the speakership of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly ahead of its official inauguration in June.

Onuoha called for the declaration of a state of emergency on the involvement of women in leadership positions, adding that Nigeria’s political space was male-dominated.

Onuoha, a returning member, made the declaration in Abuja on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, the only female member that had so far declared interest in the number four job, is a second-time House of Reps, member. She called on other contestants who are males to step down for her in the interest of gender balancing.

Onuoha, who tagged her campaign as “The Unity Assembly” said that the 10th Assembly would be a watershed for Nigeria’s democracy.

She promised to be a nationalist and team player that would boost the country’s dwindling economy and dividends of democracy to Nigerians by promoting quality legislation.

“I will be a service-driven leader who understands citizen’s considerations and participation is what Nigeria truly needs with the view to proffering microeconomic solutions to the nation’s economy’’, she said.

Said her tenure would address social challenges, adding that her emergence would create opportunities for stakeholders to engage and participate in effective law-making.

Onuoha said that the dwindling number of women in parliament called for deliberate action that would bridge the gender gap

According to her, her election as the speaker will afford Nigeria the opportunity to kill two birds of gender balancing and youth inclusiveness in the political/leadership landscape, with one stone.

She said she would promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, where legislative activities would be technology-driven to deliver good governance to Nigerians. NAN