Federal University, Dutse directs non-academic staff to resume duty

The Federal University, Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State has asked all non-academic staff of the institution to resume work immediately following the suspension of the prolonged industrial action.

According to a statement with date, October 12, 2022 and signed by Abubakar Mijinyawa, the registrar of the Federal University, Dutse, the members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) are to resume work without further delay.

“Following the suspension of the prolonged industrial strike action by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU for two months with effect from Wednesday, August 24, 2022, and that of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) for three months with effect from Friday, August 26, 2022; the university management welcomes back all the respective members of the three based unions to the university campus and expects all members to comply with the directives and resume to work immediately,” the statement read.

Recall that the federal government had earlier ordered the vice-chancellors of universities to re-open schools and allow students to resume lectures.

In a letter signed by Sam Onazi, the director of finance and accounts at the National Universities Commission (NUC), on behalf of Abubakar Rasheed, the executive secretary of the commission, the federal government instructed all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors, and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities to re-open schools.