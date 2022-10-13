University of Ilorin holds exit ceremony for outgoing vice-chancellor

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara State holds an exit ceremony for Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, the outgoing vice-chancellor of the institution on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the main auditorium of the university.

Abdulkareem, the 10th vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, will officially hand over power to Wahab Egbewole as the institution’s new vice-chancellor.

The event will also feature the public presentation of a documentary book on the tenure and achievements of Abdulkareem while in office, titled; “Footprints of a Giant”, by Kunle Akogun.

Dapo Olorunyomi, the publisher/editor-in-chief of Premium Times Newspaper will be on hand to review the book before the university community and guests invited for the occasion.

Abdulkareem was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin on August 28, 2017, and took up his role on October 16, 2017. He took over from Abdulganiyu Ambali as the 10th vice-chancellor of the institution. Before then, he had served briefly as the vice-chancellor of Al-Hikman University in Ilorin.

Egbewole, who has been with the university community for the last 25 years, will be taking over the mantle of leadership to navigate the university to greater heights. He emerged as the new vice-chancellor of the institution after the rigorous screening of 13 professors undertaken by the council.

The 61-year-old professor holds a Ph. D. degree in Law and Jurisprudence, and in addition to being a reputable academic, he is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).