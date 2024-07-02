FCT Police rescue three from collapsed building in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it rescued three individuals trapped in a collapsed building at Unity House, Area 11 by Nkwere Street, Garki, Abuja.

The incident occurred around on Monday at 8:40 p.m., prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

According to Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer, the FCT Police Command swiftly coordinated with the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria and FCT Development Control upon receiving the distress call.

Their teams quickly mobilised to the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

“In response to the distress call, Benneth C. Igweh, the Commissioner of Police, FCT promptly moved to the scene with multiple patrol teams as first responders to cordon off the area for possible rescue,” stated Adeh.

Fortunately, three victims were successfully evacuated from the collapsed building and promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The scene remained under the supervision of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria and FCT Development Control to ensure comprehensive management and further investigation into the incident.

Authorities assure the public that additional updates will be provided as the situation progresses.