FCT Police arrests second most wanted kidnap kingpin in Nasarawa

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has apprehended Samaila Wakili Fafa, also known as Habu Ibrahim, a most wanted kidnap kingpin in Nasarawa State.

The operatives of the FCT Police Command, while acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest in Toto, Nasarawa State, leading to the arrest of one of the region’s most notorious criminals, Fafa.

According to a statement issued by Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, in Abuja on Tuesday, a planned operation was carried out on February 24, 2024, around 7:05 PM, targeting Samaila Wakili Fafa,

It could be recalled that the Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT had placed a bounty of N20 million on the the wanted kidnap kingpin in the FCT and environs recently.

“The hunt intensified following the placement of a bounty on his head by the Honorable Minister of the FCT.

“Samaila Wakili Fafa, during interrogation, confessed to his involvement in numerous kidnappings across the FCT and its surroundings.

“Among the high-profile cases linked to his syndicate are the abductions of Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator Ned Nwoko, and Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village, both of whom tragically lost their lives at the hands of the kidnappers.

“In a grim turn of events, Samaila Wakili led the police to the location where the remains of Chris Agidy (Barrister) were concealed. The recovered remains were subsequently deposited at Gwagwalada General Hospital.

“This arrest marks another milestone in the relentless efforts of the FCT Police Command to combat crime and ensure the safety of residents.

“This arrest followed closely on the heels of the earlier arrest of Saidu Abdulkadir, alias Dahiru Adamu, the other individual for whom a bounty had been placed by the Honorable Minister of the FCT”, Adeh stated.

Benneth C. Igweh, Commissioner of Police FCT, reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to rooting out criminal elements from the region.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

The Commissioner provided emergency contact numbers for residents to use: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352, noting that the successful operation serves as a testament to the dedication and vigilance of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding communities against the scourge of criminality.