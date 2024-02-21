Police raids kidnappers den, arrests 109 illegal miners in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has burst into a suspected kidnappers den on the hill of Alogani village in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the State, arresting 109 illegal miners at various locations on the hill.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Ramhan Nansel, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

The statement reads, “In compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa state, Umar Shehu Nadada, the Command’s Anti-kidnapping unit in collaboration with the Vigilante group of Nasarawa Eggon LGA embarked on a massive raid of kidnappers’ den located at Alogani mountains.

“The operation commenced from Mada station to Wakama, a mountain stretch that kidnappers use as a hideout to keep their victims until a ransom is paid.

“During the search, it was discovered that the kidnappers had deserted all the camps before the arrival of the operatives but 109 suspects were arrested at different locations on the mountain carrying out illegal mining of solid minerals such as; Topaz, Tin, and Aquamarine.”

The Command’s operatives also recovered in possession of the miners “a dane gun, cutlasses, knives used illegally to mine solid minerals, among other weapons, were recovered from the suspects as exhibit.

“The suspects have been profiled and investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police has ordered continuous clampdown/ raids on criminal hideouts in the State and warned all criminals to turn a new leaf or meet their Waterloo,” the statement warned.