FBN Holdings Group wins great place to work awards

FBN Holdings Group and its subsidiaries have taken the top prizes at an award ceremony organised by Great Place to Work Nigeria.

Following the Group’s quality of workplace practices that were put in place to promote excellent workplace culture, it retained its Platinum Certification as a Great Workplace.

The Holding Company along with its subsidiary companies; First Bank of Nigeria Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, and FBN Insurance Broker won various awards at the ceremony.

It also received awards for the ‘Best in Promoting High-Trust Culture’ and ‘Best in Promoting a Fun and Friendly Workplace’. The holding company also demonstrated its leadership and innovative credentials by winning in the other two categories it was nominated in – ‘Best in Leadership Effectiveness’ and ‘Best in Building a Culture of Innovation’.

“These awards attest to the commitment and result of the strategy put in place towards providing exceptional workplace practices for all our employees and at the same time building a great culture of excellence to drive superior performance,” the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, UK Eke, said while commenting on the awards received by the Group.

According to him, the awards will spur the Group to continue with its focus on creating and sustaining the right and conducive environment for the workforce.

Read also: BusinessDay wins Best Designed Media Website at 30th DAME awards

“This will remain part of our overall strategic objectives as we continue to set the tone and build the right atmosphere for our employees.”

In the other awards categories, First Bank of Nigeria catered the awards for being the ‘Best in Promoting High Trust Culture’ and ‘Best in Building a Culture of Innovation’ thereby confirming the bank’s management strategy of building and fostering a culture of innovation. The bank also received Gold Certification as a ‘Great Place to Work in the Large Corporates Category’.

The FBNQuest Asset Management and Merchant Bank were adjudged as the ‘1st and 3rd Best Workplaces’ respectively, while FBNQuest Capital was ranked ‘4th Best Workplace’.

In the same vein, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Trustees, and FBNQuest Asset Management all received Gold Certifications, while FBNQuest Capital received Silver Certification in the ‘Great Place to Work in the Medium and Small Corporates Categories’. FBNQuest also received ‘Best in the Delivery and Promoting of Organisational Ethics’ for Small Corporate Organisation as well as ‘Best in Building a Culture of Innovation’ awards in recognition for its commitment to fostering a conducive place to thrive and excel.

FBN Insurance Brokers, a direct subsidiary of FBNHoldings, received the Gold Certification for the excellent workplace environment its management created for its employees.