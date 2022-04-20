Farmcenta debunks fraud allegation against CEO

Farmcenta, a leading agri-tech organisation, has distanced itself from a Twitter post by one Nnamdi Chife (@NnamdiChife), alleging that the CEO, Ademola Akinyemi, is currently at large. In the said post, he stated that the CEO mobilised hundreds of millions from subscribers and that he was no longer available, accountable and that he had disappeared.

For the avoidance of doubt, the organisation has made available an official statement, strongly denying the allegations; while stressing that they have maintained a credible track record in the industry. FARMCENTA has equally threatened to deploy the full weight of the law in the matter and asked the said NnamdiChife to pull down the post immediately.

Referring to the post as derogatory, callous, libellous, slanderous, disapproving, uncomplimentary and disparaging, the company said that Chief’s claims are not only unsubstantiated, disrespectful and demeaning; they are equally callous, a figment of his mischievous imagination, and tantamount to mud-slinging.

The statement read thus:

“Our attention has been drawn to a post on Twitter by one Nnamdi Chife (@NnamdiChife) on Sunday, April 17, 2022, alleging that the CEO of Farmcenta, Ademola Akinyemi, is currently at large. In the said post, he stated that the CEO mobilised hundreds of millions from subscribers and that he was no longer available, accountable and that he had disappeared.

First and foremost, it is unfortunate that Mr. Chife would post such derogatory, callous, libellous, slanderous, disapproving, uncomplimentary and disparaging report on a social media handle such as Twitter, which is used by millions across the globe.

We make bold to say that his claims are not only unsubstantiated, disrespectful and demeaning; they are equally callous, a figment of his mischievous imagination, and tantamount to mud-slinging.

Chife is neither an investor with us, not a law enforcement agent, nor is he a journalist. We do not have any relations with this person in any capacity whatsoever. As such, he could never be a reliable source and should not be taken seriously.

We wish to distance ourselves totally from this post in its entirety, which is a gross misrepresentation of who we are at FARMCENTA. We equally ask that all our investors and the general public ignore this untrue and misleading post.

For the records, Akinyemi, is not at large, as he has not committed any crime to warrant such. He can be reached at anytime in our office location and via official correspondence handles.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that FARMCENTA as an organisation, in its four years of operation in the agri-tech space, has maintained a credible track record of timely payout to our investors.

Our office is always open from Mondays through Fridays and all our telephone lines are engaged during work hours.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is the apex regulatory body for our sector, have had fruitful engagements with us. We have restructured to meet all requirements for our license as a Crowfunding Intermediary Company, including a N100m capital base. Our principal officers have been cleared by SEC after due diligence, extensive trainings and exams conducted by the NCMI (Nigeria Capital Market Institute), with issuance of certificates.

We have built sustainable wealth together with our investors through profitable agricultural projects, from livestock, crop farming and commodity trading. From inception till date, we have paid over One billion-naira ROI only to our investors despite the impact of COVID-19, not to mention the alarming increase of insecurity in the country, which led to the suspension of some of our farm operations in the Northern part of the country.

Due to the uncertainty foreseen in the course of our operations, we made a profitable risk mitigation strategy to secure investors’ funds, which guarantees investors their principal and ROI. These secured assets will comfortably pay off our overall liabilities.

To keep our figures right, we engaged the services of the 12th top-performing auditing firm in the world and they currently handling our books.

The management has given a mandate to asset management and liquidation expert to liquidate the assets on or before June 2022.

We have since been responding to all legal and regulatory demands.

We have equally taken note of the supposed debt recovery firm which Chife alluded to in his post, @ChiveGps; our legal team will be taking up the matter with them.

Consequently, we ask Chife to withdraw his post immediately, as we will ensure that we deploy the full weight of the law in tackling this matter.”