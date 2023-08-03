FAAN suspends airport taxi services at Abuja airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that the that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

FAAN stated that this is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

Read also: Refineries: Reps to revisit alleged N11.3 trn spent on turn-around maintenance

In a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection in a statement said consequent upon this suspension, FAAN management has advised the general public and all airport users, particularly passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved,” Yakubu-Funtua added.