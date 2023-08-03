FAAN lifts ban on airport taxi services at Abuja airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has lifted the ban it placed on airport car hire services at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and has asked them to resume operations.

On Thursday evening, FAAN

announced that the airport car hire service at Abuja airport has been suspended with immediate effect.

FAAN stated that this is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

In a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection in a statement said consequent upon this suspension, FAAN management has advised the general public and all airport users, particularly passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved,” Yakubu-Funtua added.

Yakubu-Funtua however told BusinessDay that the issue has been resolved after a meeting with the concessionaires of the car hire services and the service providers and they have been called back to resume operations.