FAAN arrests illegal FX dealers, others at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it has arrested 21 persons including touts, illegal foreign exchange dealers, hawkers and scavengers at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA).

FAAN stated that the arrest is part of its way to rid the airport environment of touts and perpetrators of illegitimate activities.

In a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua

director, public affairs & consumer protection, FAAN said that the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation & Intelligence (AVSEC-CII) Unit has since the past few weeks conducted raids in this regard.

Yakubu-Funtua said cable thieves and other miscreants have been apprehended in the course of these raids.

“On Friday the 4th of August 2023, the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) JMTF and AVSEC-CII raided the ITZ 1 & 2 landside, the carparks and the airport access roads.

“In the course of the raid, a total of 21 persons including touts, illegal foreign exchange dealers, hawkers and scavengers were arrested. The apprehended suspects have since been transferred to the Nigerian Police Force through the CII for further necessary action,” he said in the statement.

He said FAAN is warns that anyone who has no legitimate business at the airports should desist from approaching the airports.