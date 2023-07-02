Experts set to discuss how to promote leadership excellence in Africa

Leaders in African organisations and government across African countries and organisations will converge on Lagos this week to discuss how to promote leadership excellence in the continent.

The summit under the auspices of The African Leadership Review is coming at a time leadership and effective management of resources is a challenge especially in Africa. The theme of the annual multi-stakeholder forum which is expected to bring together African leaders from all spheres of society is Transformational Leadership in a Changing World

According to the organisers, the goal of The Africa Leadership Excellence Summit and the Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards is to facilitate dialogue between African leaders, the private sectors, civil societies and academia to discuss an issue affecting Africa and how the continent can harness its vast resources to enhance the development of African people.

“By presenting an opportunity to interact with the highest level of African Leaders, The Africa Leadership Excellence Summit creates a sustainable environment for frank discussions that can identify means to removing obstacles that can inhibit the conduct of businesses.

“Africa Leadership Excellence Summit is the set to be an informative and inspiring day of new ideals, stimulating and renowned speakers dedicated to driving forward leadership excellence debates.

The summit scheduled for July 7 at Fourpoints by Sheraton Lagos will be providing delegates with greater understanding of how operational effectiveness and efficiency is vital to organizational success, the organisers said.

Some of the speakers lined up for discussion include Arunma Oteh, Hamad Buamim, Mohammed Dewaji, Niyi Adesanya, Pat Utomi among others.

At the forum, Africa personalities and organizations, who have made an impact on the development of Africa economy through their Leadership experience in their different field of endeavors would be recognised.

“The winners of the Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards would have made outstanding contributions to the development of the continent, the economic aspiration of its citizenry and the transformation of Africa’s image in the international arena”.

“Based on verifiable criteria gathered through voluntary disclosure and opening available data, we seek to rate leadership/institutions on their performance over that year in various aspects of Leadership Excellence. The Essence of the Excel Africa Award is to encourage Excellence in Leadership and Competitiveness in Africa”, the organisers said.

Other dignitaries expected at the summit include Kashim Shettima Mustapha; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Makhtar Diop,; Akinwumi A Adesina among other personalities.