Expectations rise as WAEC set to announce 2023 SSCE result

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has concluded plans to announce the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Moyosola Adesina, head of public affairs unit at WAEC Nigeria disclosed this in a statement made available to the media on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The candidates sat for examination from Monday, May 8, to Friday, June 23, 2023.

1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the 2023 SSCE.

WAEC concluded the marking of 76 subjects made up of 197 papers on Tuesday, 1 August, in 85 marking venues and one electronic marking centre.

Patrick Areghan, head of Nigeria’s office (HNO) at WAEC, had in May announced that in line with the examination body’s practice, the results of candidates sitting the 2023 SSCE will be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper.

The release of the SSCE results is believed to be coming at a time some candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions need it most.

Many of the candidates that wrote the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are awaiting the results to process their admission as with the SSCE results, especially those awaiting their results.

It is believed that the release would brighten the chances of admission seekers who wrote the 2023 UTME as awaiting results candidates.