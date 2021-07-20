Excitement as Givers Supportive Foundation offsets N.7m hospital bills for two mothers

A video is currently trending on sundry social media handles of two women who had the herculean burden of settling their hospital bills after delivery lifted off their shoulders by a kind and spirited, non-for-profit organization, the Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF Foundation).

They couldn’t hide their joy as two-month poverty-induced detention at the hospital facility was over courtesy of a foundation that caters for the welfare of the poor and the needy.

Prior to this rare intervention, they had been in the hospital for over two months because they couldn’t clear their bills after delivering their babies through Caesarean section.

As a demonstration of their joy and excitement, they went down on their knees in thanksgiving to God and Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, founder of GSF, for the miracle done to them with the payment of a whopping N700, 000 hospital/medical bills.

Shortly after this noble gesture, the foundation issued a statement that read in part, “We appreciate you all for your help and support, God bless you. In Givers Supportive Foundation, we will keep doing our best in helping the less privileged, most especially the sick people and the extremely poor. It is more blessed to give than to receive, Givers never lack.”

Not surprisingly, Nigerians with Instagram accounts flooded the comment section to commend the intervention of GSF with many offering to help the joyful mothers as they brace up to the task of caring and nurturing their babies.

A Nigerian with the handle @smtbabystore wrote, “I will like to support them with baby wears if they’re within offa.”

@portable_lefty101 commented: “Oluwaseun, God bless you more,” while the duo of

@mummy_doubleb and @temitope_salawu commented, “May God bless the giver,” and “God bless you,” respectively.

Similarly, GSF Foundation also made a cash donation to an unidentified man who had one of his legs amputated following surgery. The cash is to enable the beneficiary to get a prosthetic leg a few weeks from now.