Upgrade teaching facilities across tertiary institutions, Ondo varsity tells FG

Samuel Akintunde, the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo, has called on the federal and state governments to intensify efforts towards upgrading teaching resources across the tertiary institutions, to further improve the standard of education in Nigeria.

Akintunde, who made the call on Monday at a press conference to kick-start the 60th Founders’ Day celebration and conferment of the Award of Excellence on Distinguished Alumni of the institution, however, described as untrue, the notion that the standard of education in Nigeria is falling.

According to him, if truly the standard of education in Nigeria is going down, other countries, like the UK, would not be looking for Nigerians to come and teach in their country.

The acting DVC, while speaking on the activities lined up for the 60th Founders’ Day celebration, said, “It gladdens my heart to inform the general public that the benevolence of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“That is, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in revalidating the upgrade of the former College of Education to University of Education and directing immediate implementation of the of the conversion led to series of events that culminated to the approval of 25 degree programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the take-off of academic activities in the nascent University with effect from 2023/2024 admissions.

“We like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of certain great personalities towards the realisation of this dream.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate Osemawe-in-Council and by extension the people of Ondo Kingdom for the result of their perseverance as working assiduously for 60 decades to eventually achieve their noble craving and target.

“I congratulate the entire staff and students of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo. Its no longer a daydream or a white goose chase. Your dream of having Adeyemi Federal University of Education has come to stay.

“I must thank the Unions COEASU, SSUCOEN, NASU and NACEATON. They fought the way they know best until victory was bestowed on the struggle by divine grace.

“Unparalleled gratitude goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom God used to cause great rejoicing for all of us connected to this institution by that decision to enforce the lawful upgrading to University. We are eternally grateful to our beloved and dear President.”

Festus Oyebade, the National President, Adeyemi Alumni Association, also said there would be commissioning of a few buildings and naming of some university roads on Tuesday 21st May, 2024.