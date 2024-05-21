Group launches app to combat mental health challenge

A group, under the aegis of NEXAVUE, has unveiled an application called ‘My Best Self App’ that is designed to help build mental resilience among young people across Africa.

Halimat Abubakar, the co-founder of NEXAVUE who stated this at an online programme, explained that ‘My Best Self App’ was a transformative solution designed by Africans to be a safe online community, connecting young people to their peers, mentors, and mental health experts.

“We provide accessibility to mental health services, making it affordable and accessible to all, especially for youth mental wellbeing, helping them balance academic and extracurricular responsibilities, and effective time management and resource utilisation.

“We leverage digital technologies and peer support networks to enhance youth mental well-being, educate on avoiding online toxicity and promote positive interactions”, she said

Halimat noted that NEXAVUE is dedicated to fostering personal growth and mental wellbeing through innovative platforms and youth engagement, connecting them with the resources and support they needed.

Tunde Oniwa, My Best Self App Ambassador at NEXAVUE in her opening address during the impactful Personal Growth and Mental Wellbeing (PGMW) event organized by NEXAVUE, said that the group introduced the App to address the mental health challenges faced by young people in African communities.

She said the event centered around critical discussions on mental health education, social media literacy, policy and advocacy, and mental health support accessibility to combat stigma, bullying, and domestic violence among others and was attended by mental experts including renowned artist, Korede Bello.

She added that the group aimed at creating relatable, wellness-focused content to simplify mental health messages and provide youth support in order to maintain and grow mental health awareness initiatives on digital platforms.

“Balancing academic responsibilities with community service requires effective time management and setting priorities. It’s about finding harmony between what we must do and what we love to do.

“This platform is designed to help build mental resilience together, the app can be accessed at www.mybestself.app/register,” said.

He emphasised the need to integrate mental health education into school curriculums, adding that we should all continue our journey towards nurturing mental well-being and fostering personal growth together via My Best Self App where you’ll find many resources and support you need to thrive as a young person.

Korede Bello, the guest Artist at the event, submitted that his album ‘KoreDay’ was inspired by deep reflections around his birthday, where he pondered life’s essential questions about purpose, health, and daily existence.

Korede emphasized the importance of mental health, and the importance of storytelling in challenging stigma and fostering open conversations about mental health and wellness.

“I am not completely well until everyone is well, my goal is to spread light, healing, and love through my music. There is a need for personal responsibility and our online interactions are crucial; we need to be mindful of the impact our words and actions have on others”, he said.

He however advocated for responsible usage and creation of a healthy online environment.