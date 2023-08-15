EU picks 5 Nigerian varsities for MSc in AI

The European Union (EU) has selected five universities in Nigeria to begin MSc courses in artificial intelligence (AI).

The programme will last for 36 months, according to a statement by Zailani Bappa, director, information and public relations, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi.

Universities include Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, University of Port Harcourt, University of Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife and the Michael Okpara University, Umudike.

Read also: HND to BSc conversion programme now available online — NBTE

Approval for the grant was given by the EU Culture Executive Agency to establish an international MSc programme in embedded artificial intelligence as part of its vision for human capacity development in higher institutions

The EU-backed progress is aimed at integrating artificial capabilities into embedded systems to enhance skillset for modelling, design and analysis for engineers.

It has the capability to strengthen the Nigerian higher education training curriculum with state-of-the-art, European standard technology.