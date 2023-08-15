HND to BSc conversion programme now available online — NBTE

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced an online programme for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders to convert their certification to bachelor’s degree (BA/BSc) via online one year top-up with foreign accredited universities.

Fatima Abubakar, head of media unit of NBTE disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Monday on behalf of the board.

Abubakar said this was also to facilitate the progression of HND holders to higher degrees.

According to the information from the board holders of HND can convert their certificates to BSc degree through the NBTE’s one-year programme by taking the following steps:

The individual must ensure he/ she owns a HND certificate in one of the recognised and approved polytechnics and monotechnics.

The concerned candidate is to visit the admission portal https://admission.topup.nbte.gov.ng and log in if you have already created an account.

Then he/she must supply all the required details in relation to his/her HND which he/she already have.

Furthermore, the candidate is required to create an account, and then move ahead to submission of a new application.

He/she must ensure that the university’s programmes chosen aligns with the technical and vocational fields covered by NBTE.

After selecting a course of one’s choice, the candidate will get the option to select which institute he/she want to study at and there he/she can see their programme fees followed by a button to even view details about the institute on their institutional profile page.

After submitting the form candidate will see the application status under the ‘my applications’ tab and he/she can go ahead with the submission of the form fees (USD 100) to enable the university to start processing your admission.

Interested candidate can further go to the payments tab to download his/her fees receipt for the application form fee payment.

After the university has approved his/her admission, then he/she can go to my application and download your admission letter.