EU invests £45.4m in Nigerian education sector projects

The European Union has announced an investment of £45.4 million in various educational projects across Nigeria.

This funding aimed to enhance the quality of education, promote digital technology in teaching and learning and integrate green skills and knowledge into the curriculum.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s national objectives and will benefit several states, including Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Oyo, Katsina, Enugu, and Plateau, from 2021 to 2027.

In addition to this investment, the EU has granted postgraduate scholarships to 142 young Nigerians for the 2024-25 academic session under its Erasmus+ programme.

This marked the sixth consecutive year Nigeria has topped the list of African beneficiaries and maintained its position among the top five recipient countries globally.

At a pre-departure orientation in Abuja on Thursday, Samuela Isopi, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, emphasized the significance of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) programme.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Isopi noted the programme is renowned for its transformative impact on individuals, higher education institutions, and countries both within and outside the EU.

She stated that the 142 Nigerian recipients are part of the first batch announced by programme organisers in Brussels, with the number expected to increase.

“Most awardees will begin their studies in September 2024. The orientation provided practical advice to help recipients maximize the opportunities provided by the scholarship.

“The EMJMD programme spans 12-24 months, with students attending at least three universities in different countries”, she added.

The Nigerian scholars have been admitted to sought-after programmes such as Renewables-based Power Systems, Chemical Innovation and Regulation, Public Health in Disasters, and Sustainable Ship and Shipping.

Graduates will receive a master’s degree jointly awarded by a consortium of universities.

Over the past two decades, Erasmus Mundus has united top universities to offer integrated international study programmes, known for high academic standards and unique mobility opportunities.

Beyond scholarships, Erasmus+ supports mobility for researchers, students, and staff, and builds university and TVET institution capacities through joint projects with European partners.

Horizon Europe offers opportunities for Nigerian researchers, particularly through the “Africa Initiative II.”