Ethnicity, education, politics can make or mar a nation – Agom

Jariigbe Agom senator representing Cross River North senatorial district says education, politics, and ethnicity can make or Mar a Nation. According to the lawmaker ethnicity, education, and politics are a triple-edged sword in the development of any nation.

Agom disclosed this during a public lecture which he delivered at the main auditorium of the international conference hall at the University of Calabar

Jarigbe who spoke at the 1st Registry Day Lecture with a theme: Ethnicity, Education and Politics: A Triple SWOT Analysis and the National Question stated ethnicity, education and politics should rather be seen as an asset towards the development of the nation than mar the nation.

The lawmaker’s thesis is that ethnicity, education, and politics are a triple-edged sword, that has positive and negative effects depending on how they are used in the process of building and developing the nation.

Read also: Why this latest meeting of Nigeria’s education leaders is crucial

“Ethnicity, Education, and Politics are creations of man and have served useful purposes for various societies around the world.

“All men and women who transformed their societies through exceptional leadership were men of unusual intelligence and ability who did not allow their ethnic origins to becloud their sense of judgment in services to their nation.

“On the other hand, ethnicity education and politics can destroy a nation if they are out to bad use as we have seen many African countries, including Nigeria”. Agom stated.

In her earlier remarks, the Registrar of the University of Calabar, Gabriel Egbe, stressed that the first registry day is a day be used to reflect the Institution’s relevance, competence, abilities, opportunities, and the enormous challenges which are hallmarks of good administration.