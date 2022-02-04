BusinessDay

Ernest Shonekan’s burial in pictures

... he was a former interim head of state

Ernest Shonekan
Ernest Shonekan

Ernest Shonekan, Nigeria’s interim head of state in 1993, died at the age of 85.

Shonekan, who was the country’s leader from August 26, 1993 to November 17, 1993, succeeded the military regime of Ibrahim Babaginda, but was overthrown three months into his administration by the Sanni Abacha junta.

Apart from politics, Shonekan was an industrialist whose early career started with the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964. He would over time move from assistant legal adviser, to deputy adviser and joined the board of directors at the age of 40. He would later become managing director, then chairman.

Born on May 9, 1936, Shonekan attended CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College then later received a law degree from the University of London, and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.

 

 

Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of  Nigeria, giving his speech at the funeral.

 

Margaret Shonekan (l), wife of the deceased, and her children.

 

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State; Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, and Victoria Gowan, wife of former head of state.

 

Yakubu Gowan, former head of state; Boss Mustafa, secretary to the Federal Government, and Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of Nigeria.

 

 

Godwin Obaseki (l), governor, Edo State, with Dapo Abiodun, governor, Ogun State.

 

Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria; Victoria Gowan, wife of former head of state, her husband Yakubu Gowan.

 

Ibikunle Amosun (r), former governor, Ogun State, his wife Olufunso.

 

Olamilekan Adegbite (l), minister of mines and steel development, with Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade and investment.

 

Margaret Shonekan (l), wife of the deceased, and her daughter Aderinke.

 

Cross section of the guest.

