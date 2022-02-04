Ernest Shonekan’s burial in pictures

Ernest Shonekan, Nigeria’s interim head of state in 1993, died at the age of 85.

Shonekan, who was the country’s leader from August 26, 1993 to November 17, 1993, succeeded the military regime of Ibrahim Babaginda, but was overthrown three months into his administration by the Sanni Abacha junta.

Apart from politics, Shonekan was an industrialist whose early career started with the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964. He would over time move from assistant legal adviser, to deputy adviser and joined the board of directors at the age of 40. He would later become managing director, then chairman.

Born on May 9, 1936, Shonekan attended CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College then later received a law degree from the University of London, and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.