Enugu: Police nab 2 over child theft, trafficking

The police have arrested two female suspects for alleged involvement in child theft and trafficking in Enugu State.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police public relations officer, Enugu command, in a statement on Tuesday, said the police operatives serving in SWAT, acting on credible information, busted a child stealing and trafficking syndicate and arrested two female suspects – Miracle Orji, 24, and Blessing Ani, 34.

He said that their arrest led to the rescue of two children: Ogechi Eneh (female) age four and Destiny Okechukwu (male) age one.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on March 24, 2023; Miracle Orji stole and was escaping with Ogechi Edeh before she was intercepted and arrested with the assistance of citizens at Ameke-Oduma community in Aninri local government area of Enugu State.

“Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall within Enugu metropolis, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child.

“On her part, Blessing Ani confessed to having been involved in the act since 2017.

“Ani further guided the operatives to Abuja, where the male victim, Destiny Okechukwu, who had been sold with fake documents and renamed Chibuike, was rescued,” he said.

The police spokesman said that frantic investigative efforts were on course to arrest other members of the syndicate.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once investigation into the case is concluded,” he added.