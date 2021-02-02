Entry of new business brands boosts Kano economy

The commercial city of Kano, one of Nigeria’s most active frontier markets have in recent times been receiving the entry of new business brands, a development which experts attributed to an improvement in the condition of doing business in the state.

Some of the latest business brands that have entered into the city, at the beginning of the year 2021, includes a French global hotel management giant ‘BON Hotel’ which recently took over the management of the famous ‘Grand Central Hotel’, under a partnership agreement.

Grand Central Hotel is a former Federal Government-owned hotel that was received by a private group, during the privatization of non –performing public enterprises, under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Checks by BusinessDay also confirmed the entry of a popular Abuja based eatery outfit ‘DOMINO PIZZA’, whose operational premise which is located in Bompai Business District in the metropolis, is presently changing the landscape of eatery business in the state.

Experts are of the view that the entry of these big business brands into the economy of the state is having a profound impact on the Hospitality Sub-Sector of the state economy, as the new entries have scaled up competition within the sector.

This happening in the Hospitality Sub-Sector in the state is coming on the heels of the entry of the popular ‘Chicken Republic’ eatery outfit two years, that has since grown its operation to six different locations in the state.

Another hotel brand currently making waves in the business scene of the state, is ‘Bristol Hotel’, another leading global hotel brand which established its presence in the state about three years ago and is doing very well in the market.

Commenting on the development, Abdullahi D. Abdullahi, a hospitality expert said the entry of the new brands is a good indication that the state is now very conducive for doing business that is going to impact positively on the overall economy of the state.

Abdullahi however, charged the state government to intensify the infrastructural development in the state, which according to him, is the major attraction for the new businesses coming into the state.