Eno gifts political opposition bungalow in Akwa Ibom

…wants civil servants to embrace farming

The bi-partisan disposition of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom was expressed in Uruefong Oruko Local Government as a vulnerable person in Eyoyekip village considered as an opposition to the People’s Democratic Party, Ikwo Sunday Emmanuel, took delivery of a new home under the ARISE Compassionate Home Initiative.

Presenting the title documents of the tastefully furnished home alongside N500,000 business seed fund, the governor, who was represented by Koko Essien, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, reminded people of the State of his commitment to doing good to every indigene of the State regardless of political affiliation.

Marveled at the governor’s magnanimity the brand new home owner, Madam Ikwo Emmanuel, popularly known as Mma Inyang recounted both her journey as an opposition party member and years of living under a very terrible condition of shelter, in her expression of profound gratitude to Governor Umo Eno.

A significant feature of the Urue Offong/Oruko Compassionate Home handing over was the defection of opposition party members in the area to the People’s Democratic Party in appreciation of the governor’s commitment to carrying everyone along in his ARISE Agenda.

In another development, the governor has asked civil servants in the state to utilize every first and third Fridays which have been declared by his administration for farming only, warning of consequences for those who abuse it.

Speaking during an inspection of Local Government Area Demonstration Farms at Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium Council Secretariats, the governor urged every Akwa Ibomites to strive to produce at least what they consume.

He stressed the need for all to return to the farm in order to lower the price of staple food items.

The governor, who had mandated all local governments to go into farming, said he was impressed by the report of the milestones recorded by Otobong Aaron -led Transition Committee in Nsit Ibom and decided to visit the farm to see things by himself, adding that he was deeply impressed.

He commended Aaron and the Transition Committee members for keying into the agricultural revolution of his administration, urging ward chairmen to replicate same gesture in their respective wards to enable the Administration attain its food sufficiency goals.