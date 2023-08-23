Eno begins rehabilitation of urban roads in Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has launched the construction of dilapidated urban roads in select local government areas of the state.

The benefitting council areas so far are Uyo and Ikot Ekpenen.

Umo Eno, who has already announced the rehabilitation of the deplorable section of Ndiya Street in Uyo Urban, followed suit with the construction of the 1.1 km Spring Road in Ikot Ekpene urban which leads to Goretti Secondary School, with 0.875km outfall.

Governor Eno urged youths across the state to sharpen their skills and showcase their expertise for government patronage, pledging the readiness of his administration to support youths to rise to their greatness in their endeavours.

The governor assured that tested hands in project execution would be engaged in the execution of community-based projects undertaken by his administration, explaining that everyone cannot be accommodated in government through appointment as they can also be made employers of labour.

“What we are trying to do is to show the capacity of our youths. I would like to thank Uwem Okoko, a well known government-backed civil engineering contractor; I told him during the campaigns that I want to produce more civil engineering firms in Akwa Ibom State. He is the father of them all as far as Akwa Ibom is concerned, but we need to produce younger people and he promised me that he was going to assist in mentoring them.

“I want the youth of Akwa Ibom to know that if we find them capable of doing anything positive that could contribute to our development we will use them to do those things. I think that is the message we are trying to send. It is not enough for youths to indulge in begging. It is necessary for our youths to have handiwork so that we can recommend and engage them positively when we need their services.

“As we go round to community and rural-based projects, we need those young people and it is important to go to the Ministry of Works to get registered, show us the samples of small things you have done and we will encourage you to do much more. When I find you worthy, we will use you positively and we will give you something to do.

“Not everyone can have appointments in Government. You yourself can be an employer of labour. As it is today, you can imagine the number of persons this contractor will employ. He has given me three months, but I am giving him five months. I want to promise you, if we commission this road by end of January next year on that spot, I will give you another job. Please put in your best and follow the standard,” he said.

He also advised companies undertaking various projects against compromising standards and appealed to the construction firms to stop wrongful termination of drains to avoid erosion and water log experienced in some areas.

“We want to thank God for the privilege he has given to us to come back to Ikot Ekpene to redeem the promise we made to them concerning this road. I also want to thank Ikot Ekpene for the overwhelming support they gave to us during the campaign and ensuring that they cast their votes for us. By the grace of God, we will not disappoint you. We will do the best we can to bring to you the dividends of democracy.

“When we select projects, we don’t do it because we know anybody. We just look for the places that are affected and where it can touch the lives of the people. So, we thank God that we are here today,” he said.

On the project execution, Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Eno Ibanga said the quick intervention of government on the Gorretti School Road was driven by Governor Eno’s determination to salvage the worst road conditions and ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

He regretted the collapse of culverts on the Spring Road which predisposed the area to erosion, saying that the intervention will divert the water from Control post, Abak Road to a low point passing through the outfall drain of 0.875km and thanked the governor for approving the project execution.

On her part, the Principal of Goretti Girls School, Eno Ekere pointed out that the construction of the road would bring succour to the school community which has been through untold hardship over time due to the poor state of the road.