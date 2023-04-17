Excitement as Udom inaugurates roads, others in Akwa Ibom

Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom State, has inaugurated the second ring road in Uyo and Afaha Iman /Ekpene Obom Road in Etinan Local Government Area of the state, with residents and commuters expressing delight over the new projects in their communities

The Ekpene Obom road, which leads to the Qua Iboe Church Leprosy Hospital in the area, is a 3.5km road project while the second ring road is a 3.5km dual carriage expressway with walkway median and street lightings.

Conducting journalists around the project locations, Essien Ndueso, special assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, said Governor Udom Emmanuel is living up to his promise of delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Akwa Ibom State until the last day of his tenure.

He explained that the governor’s commitment to ensure easy access to basic healthcare services in the state and opening up of rural communities for economic activities informed the new expressway to the Leprosy Hospital in Ekpene Ibom, constructed in the last decade of the 19th century.

He maintained that the road has also opened up neighboring communities around Ekpene Ibom and also give life to the economic and natural resources of the area and its environs.

Speaking at the Ring Road II project, Uwem Okoko, the contractor, expressed appreciation to the governor for providing indigenous contractors with the opportunity to handle major roads projects.

The Ring Road, which connects Aka Road axis of Udo Udoma Avenue with Olusegun Obasanjo Way, has a drainage, which is 3.3km and 5m deep, and empties into the main canal of the IBB Road drainage system.

Several indigenes of Etinan, including Godwin Inyang Ufot, a youth leader in Afaha Iman, Etinan and Nsisong Usoro, a youth activist from Ikot Abasi, said their people were very grateful to the governor for responding positively to their years of prayers and cries.

Other roads marked for inauguration this period by the governor, include the 23km Eket-Etinan Road, the 20km link roads at Ukanafun and the 19km road and spurs linking Anua in Uyo with Mbak-Ishiet in Uruan local government area.