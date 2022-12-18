Tourism: A’Ibom to attract more holiday makers as Four Points by Sheraton opens for business

The tourism profile of Akwa Ibom State has continued to soar following the commencement of business operations by a world class hospitality outfit, Four Points by Sheraton Hotels, Ikot Ekpene.

The development, according to the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Emmanuel Ekuwem, has reaffirmed the status of the state as an undisputed global player in tourism development.

While describing the quality of facilities fitted in the 146 room hotel as meeting International standard, Ekuwem said with the commencement of operations, a new medical and tourism corridor has now been opened to link up the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene business corridor, where both the Ibom Specialist and the Ikot Ekpene General Hospitals are located.

The SSG further espoused that , “What we have here is truly standard and good quality, and I can tell you that with the commencement of business cocktail today, we have a duty to do all that we can to ensure a high level of guests traffic to this hotel.”

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Bassey Okon said that the building was designed and fitted with sustainable features in order to meet global standards.

Reeling out a number of features as unique selling points of the hotel, Okon emphasised on world class service delivery as well as safety considerations as some of the areas that received priority attention in the construction of the edifice.

On the development and integration of the host community, Okon explained that as part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility, employment opportunities have already been given to members of the area, including other qualified personnel.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene,Yakout Afia, has reaffirmed Akwa Ibom as a state with huge tourism potentials, assuring that with the new management deal in place, Marriott Group would deliver world class hotel services to Akwa Ibom people and visitors.

Recall that in October, the Akwa Ibom State Government announced that the facility which was inherited at 68 percent level in 2015, has been completed and handed over to the new management, Marriott International, for commencement of operations.

The opening ceremony which was attended by members of the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, captains of industry, and a large number of funseekers, featured a facility tour, cocktail and jazz performance.