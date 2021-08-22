Encomiums pour in for Olu of Warri

Encomiums have continued to pour in for Omoba Tsola Emiko on his ascendancy to the throne of Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Among the groups that felicitated with the new Olu of Warri on Sunday, were the Delta State chapters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC in a statement, signed by its publicity secretary (caretaker), Sylvester Imonina, and made available to the media in Asaba, said that Delta APC was proud to associate with Tsola Emiko and would support clear vision.

Imonina said there was no gainsaying the fact that from the first day of the presentation of Emiko as the Olu-designate, there had been celebration by the people of Itsekiri, within and outside Delta.

“The sounds of joy by the Itsekiris and their friends is a testimony of the love of the people for Emiko. Delta APC proudly associates with His Royal Majesty and supports his clear vision for a better society for humanity as a whole.

“We prayer God to grant him good health of mind and body, and the Solomonic wisdom to lead the Itsekiri People in prosperity, unity and peace,” he said.

Also, the Delta PDP publicity secretary, Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, the party congratulated the traditional ruler. Osuoza said the Delta PDP heartily congratulated the new Olu of Warri, Prince Emiko, as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“We wish him a happy, prosperous, and peaceful reign as he assumes his royal heritage as the custodian of the great Odé Itsekiri ancestral throne of Warri Kingdom.

The 37-year-old, Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko was on Saturday crowned 21st Olu of Warri at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Iwere people in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

The new Oba was crowned at exactly 3.28 p.m. at a colourful ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the globe.

One of the highlights of the event as captured by the Olu in his acceptance speech was the reversal of an ancestral curse placed on Nigeria by his grandfather, Olu Erejuwa II, as a result of alleged injustice meted out to him.

Erejuwa II was Olu of Warri from 1951 to 1964 and from 1966 to 1986. He was the 18th Olu of Warri Kingdom with the title: Ogiame Erejuwa II.

His words: “As the spiritual, cultural, political, and traditional ruler of this land, I, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, the first son of Olu Atuwatse II, the grandson of and direct descendant of Olu Erejuwa II, who was offended on this throne, hereby reverse the curse placed over this land.

“In its place, I release forgiveness and healing to the Federal Government of Nigeria whose might was used to propagate that offence; and I decree unprecedented and an uncommon peace, prosperity, progress, and development upon this land.

“I bring down the government of heaven unto this land and I direct it to flow as a course that can neither be sabotaged nor slowed, stopped.

“It goes out as a strong ripple effect emanating from this kingdom to the rest of the Niger Delta, to the rest of the Nigerian nation, and even to the African continent,” the Olu said.