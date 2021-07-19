Warri Kingdom names Emiko, energy mogul as new Olu of Warri

Tsola Emiko, an oil and gas mogul would be crowned the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom on August 21, 2021.

Emiko, a trained prince, is the son of Ogiame Atunwase II, the 19th Olu of Warri. He was born and raised under the stewardship of the Ginuwa Royal House of the Itsekiris.

As a businessman, he is revered among his contemporaries, and for the Itsekiri Kingdom, it is hoped that Emiko would translate his experience and worldview into a long-lasting impact on the lives of his people as he mounts the throne.

Emiko majored in International Studies and Political Science from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He bagged M.Sc. in Management from the same university. His educational background can be traced through the strict boarding school system of the Adesoye College Offa, Kwara State and before that, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School Warri, Delta State.

Upon his return to Nigeria, he worked in several public and private enterprises, ostensibly to gain the foundational knowledge and experience of the Nigerian business environment.

Emiko gained experience with a plethora of companies, including the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Sahara Energy, Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA), where he eventually conceptualised the idea of establishing his own businesses.

Today, Emiko owns and operates Noble Energy Ltd and Corral Curators Ltd. He also sits on the board of companies like Ocean Marine Security Ltd, Gulf of Guinea Ltd, and Vessellink Nig. Ltd, among others.

The oil and gas mogul is a staunch believer that youth unrest in the Niger Delta can be reduced significantly through an early foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education furthered by dedicated access to skill acquisitions in the technology, vocational and creative industries.