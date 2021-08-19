Warri Kingdom to crown new Olu designate on Saturday

Warri Kingdom has marked Saturday, 21st of August 2021, as the date for the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu designate of the Warri Kingdom.

Tsola Emiko, the Olu designate has recently completed his Idaniken Rite of Seclusion. The schedule for the royal coronation ceremony has been published following an announcement by the Warri Council of Kingmakers.

BusinessDay understands that there are exciting conversations in Warri regarding the renovations, heavily-branded streets and exquisitely decorated edifices. Also, airport shuttles are now plying to and from fully-booked hotels that are packed with guests from near and far.

People of Warri, who recognise the epoch-making nature of Saturday’s coronation, said the event has statutory role towards generating harmony and unity both within Warri Kingdom and its environs.

As the historical event draws nearer, eye-witnesses describe the intensive preparations in the city, all the way from the Warri mainland right to the coronation site at Ode-Itsekiri Island.

Emmanuel Okotiebo, prime regent of Warri Kingdom, said that good fortune would likely accompany Emiko’s coronation as the Olu of Warri.

“From that 21st upwards, there will be a new beginning in Delta State and Itsekiri Land in terms of more progress and love,” Okotiebo said.

Eugene Ikomi, who spoke on behalf of the Council of Chiefs, said the Secretary of Warri Council of Chiefs, gave an update regarding preparations for the coronation.

According to him, “A visit to the coronation site shows very clearly that we are on course. The amphitheater is almost complete and the city itself is agog with activities. Certainly, 21st of August, 2021 is sacrosanct.”

Dating back to 1480, when the Kingdom was founded, Warri has had a diverse lineage of royals. A new powerful generation has now come of age, and Itsekiri indigenes strongly believe that Emiko’s reign heralds a new dawn.