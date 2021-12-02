Emirates to resume daily flight to Nigeria Dec. 5

Emirates will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from 5 December 2021, offering customers enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai.

The airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria access to Dubai, which remains a highly popular holiday and business destination. It’ll also enable travellers to connect via Dubai to the Emirates network of over 120 global destinations.

Emirates will operate in Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, the airline says Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving in Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

“Travellers coming from Nigeria must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

The airline said additionally, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specified designated laboratories for passengers departing Nigeria and travellers must obtain their certificate from one of the labs listed by the airline to be accepted on the flight.

” Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport,” the airline stated.

Passengers flying to Nigeria have to meet the requirements of their destination, the airline added.