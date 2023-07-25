Emefiele to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending bail perfection

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo also ordered that Emefiele be held at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the perfection of his bail. The suspended CBN governor has been in DSS custody for six weeks.

Justice Oweibo granted bail to Emefiele after listening to the submissions of his counsel, Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The judge rejected the Federal Government’s claim that Emefiele was a flight risk. He ruled that the government failed to provide any facts to support its claim.