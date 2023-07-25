Photos: Emefiele, suspended CBN gov arrives court

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor has arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

Emefiele arrived around 9:20am after his lawyers had arrived earlier.

The suspended CBN boss is to stand trial on two charges bothering on possession of a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

The Federal Government, which is prosecuting him, maintained that the offence was contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second charge, the suspended Emefiele was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, which was contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.