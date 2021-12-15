Elon Musk launches program to capture CO2

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, has launched a program to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel.

Musk made the announcement on his Twitter account on Monday shortly after being named “The Person of the year by Times Magazines”.

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, please join if interested. This will also be important for Mars,” he tweeted.

Read also: Edtech startup Edukoya closes $3.5M pre-seed for live launch in 2022

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation popularly known as “SpaceX” is a California-based aerospace manufacturer, space transportation services, and communications corporation.

Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the goal of lowering space transportation costs in order to enable Mars colonization.

The billionaire is pushing ahead with an attempt to use emissions that contribute to climate change and making efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use it to power spacecraft, which is a positive development according to the conclusion reached at the Conference of Parties (COP26) last month in Scotland.

According to Bloomberg, because Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology has not yet been fully developed and tested, capturing CO2 from the atmosphere and converting it into rocket fuel will require significant development.