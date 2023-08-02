Elevator death: Sanwo-Olu orders probe of mechanical fault

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State has ordered an investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure that led to the death of Diaso Vwaere, a junior doctor who was practicing housemanship at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

Vwaere died after the elevator she was riding in within the hospital junior quarters malfunctioned and fell 10 floors down.

“It is my sincere commitment that this investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness, leaving no room for any biases or favoritism…my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident,” Sanwo-Olu said in an official response to the incidence on Wednesday evening.

The state government has been hit by a torrent of criticisms in the wake of the incident that many say was needless and preventable.

Individuals and groups including the Nigeria Medical Association and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have called for a thorough investigation to be carried out and appropriate sanctions melted on those found wanting.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party Governorship candidate in the 2023 elections called for the suspension of the chief medical director of the hospital and the facility manager, saying it is not sufficient for regulators to assert their authority solely when private establishments fall short.

He said public institutions must also be subject to stringent safety standards and regular maintenance to prevent such devastating incidents in a statement posted via his Twitter handle, @GRVlagos.

“This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that the government and healthcare authorities must prioritize the safety of citizens and medical practitioners alike. It is essential to instill a sense of responsibility and accountability at all levels of governance to ensure that such avoidable disasters never happen again,” Rhodes-Vivour said.