Election: Tinubu congratulates Uzodinma, Ododo and Diri

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, and Governor-elect Usman Ododo of Kogi State on their victory in the November 11 governorship elections.

The President, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, also commended the electorate in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa for their participation in the electoral process, affirming the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

President Tinubu says the outcome of the elections reflects the people’s wishes, emphasizing that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.

Read also Kogi election result: INEC declares Ododo winner of governorship contest with 446,237 votes

The President also expressed gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for working assiduously to create a level playing field for all contestants and the nation’s security agencies for maintaining law and order during the highly-anticipated elections,

Tinubu also used the opportunity to affirm the need for a sustained commitment to all efforts to sanitise the electoral system further and enhance future elections’ credibility.

With the election processes concluded, President Tinubu anticipates a renewed sense of hope for the people of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States, as well as consolidation of progress that will position the states as hubs of peace, commerce, entrepreneurship, and prosperity in Nigeria.

Read also Duoye Diri emerges winner of Bayelsa governorship election

In the spirit of fostering a harmonious and inclusive political landscape in the aforementioned states, President Tinubu asks the victors to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

“May your tenure in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental achievements that benefit everyone, and may you lead at all times with compassion and a deepened commitment to our nation’s unity,” President Tinubu concluded.