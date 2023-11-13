Incumbent Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the governorship election held on November 11, 2023.

In the Bayelsa governorship election results announced in Yenagoa on Monday, Diri polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 115,262 votes.

He won in six of the eight local government areas of the state with Sylva clinching Brass and Nembe local government areas.

Diri scored 18,435 votes in Ogbia, 18,465 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma, 37,777 in Yenagoa, 23,172 in Ekeremor, 24,685 in Southern Ijaw, 4,556 in Nembe and 12,602 in Brass.

This brings to conclusion the results collation which started on Sunday at the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre inside the INEC State Office in Yenagoa.