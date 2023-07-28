El-Rufai to head Nigeria’s new Ministry of Energy

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State will head up the new Ministry of Energy that President Bola Tinubu has proposed, BusinessDay has gathered.

The creation of a new ministry for energy and power to manage the country’s vast gas resources seeks to solve the perennial problem of lack of gas to run plants and remove government control of gas supply and pricing, something industry operators have clamoured for long.

The new ministry will be tasked with removing constraints to gas supply by establishing a complementary and flawlessly interconnected framework for electricity and natural gas giving the electricity sector regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) purview of the energy, not just electricity, industry.

More details later…