Ekweremadu’s son makes Enugu governor’s commissioner-nominees’ list

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has nominated Ike Ekwremadu’s son, Lloyd I. Ekweremadu, Okey Ogbodo, and Kingsley Ude as commissioners.

Their nomination is contained in a list sent to the House of Assembly by the governor which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu.

Also on the list signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, is Aka Eze Aka, a broadcaster with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Onyia in the letter to the House said it was not the complete list and appealed for speedy consideration.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” he added.

Below is the full list:

Ndubueze Mbah, a professor; Ngozi Eni, Lawrence Eze, Sam Ugwu, a professor; Chika Ugwoke, Kingsley Ude, Emmanuel I. Obi, a professor; Okey Ogbodo, Ben Ugochi Madueke, Lloyd I. Ekweremadu, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, Malachy Agbo, Aka Eze Aka and Ada Chukwu.