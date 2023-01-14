Eﬃong Essang recognised with NACG entrepreneurship award

Eﬃong Essang, an architect and the chief executive officer of Designhaus Limited has been recognized by the Nigerian Architects Coalition Group (NACG) with an entrepreneurship award in Lagos recently.

The award category is to recognize entrepreneurs who are creating a world that is more equitable, sustainable, and profitable, according to a statement made available to BusinessDay.

“Eﬃong has demonstrated his ambition as a leader by developing and sustaining prosperous and dynamic business solutions in Nigeria, and across Africa,” the statement stated.

Architect Essang was born on 11th June 1965 in Urue-offong Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. He has an MSc and BSc in Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He began his architectural career in 1990 with Shelter Designs Partnership and grew to become an associate partner. Essang was appointed principal consultant architect of 3E Consultants in 1996.

Later, he changed jobs and worked for four years at Contemporary Designs Associates, where he eventually advanced to the position of associate partner, which he attributed to his devoted work, team-leading abilities, and propensity for completing projects on schedule.

He is also an expert in real estate and currently an executive director at Temples & Basilicas Limited, a real estate and management firm, as well as a principal partner of Platonica Architects, an Architectural Consultancy ﬁrm.

He is an active member of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, and an International Associate Member of The American Institute of Architects.

In the course of his career thus far, Essang has traveled nationwide, as well as to Asia, Central, and Southern Africa.

He has been involved in project management & evaluation, consultancy work for State Governments & private institutions, construction implementation, and turn-key contract administration.