Udom recognised with Best Economic Blueprint award

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has received the 2022 African Regional Magazine Award of “Subnational Governor with Best Economic Blueprint in Africa” even as Akwa Ibom also emerged as the “Most Progressive Subnation in Africa”.

The awards, which were presented at the 2022 African Regional Journal Forum and Trade Fair in Angola, to the governor and were received on his behalf by Essien Ndueso, his special assistant on Research and Documentation.

Receiving the awards in his office in Uyo, the state capital, Governor Emmanuel thanked the continental media organisation for noticing the efforts of the state government and for the honour done the state and dedicated the award to officials and people of the state “who have helped in various ways to drive the state government’s economic programmes.’’

Read also: Insecurity: Abe to review anti-cultism law in Rivers, if elected into office

Also receiving a publication on his achievements by the association of Eket Senatorial District Media Practitioners, “The Scorecard”, the Governor expressed gratitude to the association for the ingenuity by “ painstakingly showcasing government imprints in the state,” describing the gesture as development-oriented and an encouragement to his administration.

Presenting the awards, Essien Ndueso conveyed the sentiments of Nigeria’s ambassador to Angola, Monique Ekpong who expressed pleasure in identifying with the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel which, she said, have made the State one of Africa’s best destinations.

The envoy was quoted to have attested to being a firsthand witness to the achievements of of Akwa Ibom government and urged other subnational leaders in Africa to emulate the example

On the Eket Senatorial District Media Practitioners’ publication, Ndueso who is also the Board of Trustees Chairman of the association, said media professionals from the governor’s senatorial district decided on their own initiative to document his legacies having been proud of his achievements in various sectors.

He said the association was made up of journalists, public relations professionals, social media influencers and bloggers who were united in highlighting in the publication of the governor’s achievements in the “Scorecard.’’

Fielding questions from reporters, the Chairman of the Association, Edet Okpo, said for a silent achiever like Governor Udom Emmanuel, it was apt to identify with the gains being recorded by the state government.

Also speaking, another trustee, Florence Umoetuk, a former vice Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, explained that the association being an independent body, undertook the publication without any funding, by the government, adding that they were motivated by the development-oriented strides of the State government.